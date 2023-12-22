Meta Faces Accusations of Online Censorship Amid Pro-Palestine Content Restrictions

Summary: Tech giant Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, is facing criticism from Human Rights Watch for allegedly restricting pro-Palestine content on its platforms. The accusation of systematic online censorship comes in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war. Human Rights Watch claims that Meta’s policies and practices have silenced voices in support of Palestine and Palestinian human rights, exacerbating the already stifled expression of Palestinians. Notably, Meta’s independent oversight board had recently criticized the company for removing posts depicting human suffering during the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza.

According to a report Human Rights Watch, Facebook and Instagram have conducted over 1,050 takedowns and other forms of content suppression in more than 60 countries between October and November. The censored content, shared Palestinians and their supporters, shed light on human rights abuses and peaceful advocacy for Palestine. The report suggests that Meta has a history of undertaking broad crackdowns on Palestine-related content.

Numerous users have reported incidents of censorship on Instagram and Facebook, with posts expressing support for Palestine being taken down. Out of the 1,050 examined reports, the vast majority involved the suppression of peaceful content in support of Palestine, while only one case concerned the removal of content supporting Israel.

Human Rights Watch details the various forms of censorship imposed Meta, including the removal of stories and posts, suspension or disabling of accounts, restrictions on app features that limit engagement with content and accounts, and content limitations.

As Meta faces these accusations, concerns about the restriction of pro-Palestine content raise questions about the responsibility of tech companies in ensuring freedom of expression on their platforms. The ongoing tensions in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict further highlight the need for impartiality and fair treatment of content related to the issue.