Meta Unveils AI-Powered Features, Including Meta AI Virtual Assistant

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has announced a range of new AI-powered features for its products and services. One of the notable additions is Meta AI, a virtual assistant that will soon be available on apps such as WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, and Quest 3. The AI assistant has been trained using Instagram and Facebook posts, enhancing its language understanding capabilities.

The integration of AI in tech culture has become increasingly common, with almost every new software feature or product incorporating some form of AI. Meta’s shift towards AI reflects the company’s evolving focus on technology after the metaverse concept failed to gain traction.

Meta AI utilizes a custom model developed with technology from Llama 2 and the company’s latest large language model (LLM) research. It has real-time information access through Meta’s search partnership with Bing and also offers image generation tools.

Meta President of Global Affairs, Nick Clegg, revealed that public Facebook and Instagram posts were used to train parts of the AI. However, Clegg emphasized that efforts were made to exclude datasets with excessive personal information, prioritizing privacy concerns. The public availability of the majority of training data suggests that some non-public information might have been used as well, though the executive did not provide further details.

The use of public data to train AI models has raised privacy and legal concerns. Clegg acknowledged the likelihood of legal disputes to determine if the use of copyrighted materials for AI training falls under fair use protections. Meta claims to respect privacy and intellectual property rights and states that their terms of service prohibit users from generating content that violates these rights.

Meta’s partnership with celebrities for the development of AI chatbots indicates the company’s belief in catering to user preferences. Notably, Meta does not endorse using its AI systems to generate copyrighted imagery.

In conclusion, Meta’s introduction of Meta AI and other AI-powered features reflects the growing trend of integrating AI across various tech platforms. The use of public social media data to train AI models raises questions about privacy and copyright concerns, which may result in legal battles to clarify the bounds of fair use in AI training.

