Meta’s AI Assistants Trained on Public Data, Excluding Private Posts

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has revealed that its AI assistants have been trained using publicly available data from Instagram and Facebook posts, as reported Reuters. The company, however, clarified that it did not include private posts with family and friends or private chats from its messaging service in the training datasets.

Meta President of Global Affairs, Nick Clegg, stated during Meta’s annual Connect conference that they deliberately excluded datasets that contained a significant amount of personal information. Clegg further emphasized that the “vast majority” of the data used to train the AI assistants was sourced from publicly accessible information.

The recently announced line of AI chatbots across Meta’s messaging platforms, such as WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger, is built to offer assistance with various tasks, including answering questions, planning trips, and generating images based on text prompts. Additionally, the assistants will provide real-time search results from Microsoft’s Bing search engine.

Meta’s AI assistant model is partially based on its LLaMA 2 language model, which was released in July. To add a touch of personality, the company is also introducing 28 AI-powered characters for its messaging platforms. Some of these characters are inspired celebrities like Snoop Dogg, Kendall Jenner, and Tom Brady.

While the AI chatbots were launched in limited beta, they are yet to be made available to the general public. Several companies have faced criticism in recent times for utilizing web content to train their AI models without obtaining permission from the original authors.

Source: Reuters

Definitions:

– AI assistants: Virtual assistants powered artificial intelligence technologies that are designed to perform specific tasks and provide information or support to users.

– Datasets: Collections of data that are used to train machine learning models providing them with examples and patterns.

– LLaMA 2 language model: A specific language model developed Meta that powers its AI assistants and enables natural language processing tasks.

