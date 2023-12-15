Meta Announces Enhanced Fact-Checking Measures on Threads Social Network

In preparation for the upcoming US presidential election, Meta has unveiled its plans to strengthen fact-checking capabilities on its Threads social network. Currently, fact-check ratings on Facebook and Instagram are extended to similar content on Threads. However, Meta intends to allow fact-checking partners to independently review and rate misinformation on the app.

“We currently match fact-check ratings from Facebook or Instagram to Threads, but our goal is for fact-checking partners to have the ability to review and rate misinformation on the app. More to come soon,” stated Instagram Head, Adam Mosseri, in a Threads post.

Currently, Meta has 11 fact-checking partners in the US, including FactCheck.org, the Associated Press, and USA Today. The primary objective of this program is to combat viral misinformation, particularly clear hoaxes unsupported facts. Flagged content is then downranked in users’ feeds.

Meta’s emphasis on news has diminished in recent years, with Mosseri asserting that hard news and politics are not the primary focus of Threads. However, the platform acknowledges that news content does appear on the app. To accommodate users who wish to see an unfiltered view unaffected fact-checkers, Meta will offer the option to adjust the level of demotions applied to fact-checked content in users’ Feeds.

In a similar effort, Twitter/X has implemented Community Notes as a method to highlight incorrect or misleading tweets. This model aligns with owner Elon Musk’s advocacy for “free speech,” even if it means providing a platform for controversial individuals on the internet.