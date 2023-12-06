Facebook and Instagram Cross-App Messaging Feature to be Discontinued

Facebook and Instagram have announced that they will be discontinuing their cross-app messaging feature, which allowed users to communicate between the two platforms. The decision comes just over three years after the feature was initially rolled out Meta.

According to updated support documents on both platforms, the cross-app messaging feature will no longer be available starting from mid-December. This means that users will no longer be able to initiate new conversations with accounts on the other platform. Additionally, all existing chats between Instagram and Facebook users will become read-only.

Moreover, the discontinuation of the feature also means that users on either platform will no longer be able to see each other’s active status or whether their messages have been opened or not. This could potentially impact the way users interact and communicate with each other.

While the integration of messaging between Facebook and Instagram seemed like a logical move for Meta, it appears that the feature may not have been utilized as much as anticipated. By shutting it down, Meta may be able to allocate its resources to other endeavors or explore new opportunities for enhancing user experiences on its platforms.

Furthermore, there were concerns about the potential consolidation of Meta-owned companies if the cross-app messaging feature expanded to include WhatsApp as well. A tighter integration among these platforms could have posed challenges in the event of a split between the companies in the future.

In unrelated news, Meta has recently partnered with IBM to establish responsible AI alliances. This collaboration comes just two months after Meta’s decision to disband its own responsible AI team, indicating the company’s ongoing commitment to the development of ethical and responsible AI technologies.

