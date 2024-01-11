Facebook and Instagram Introduce Stricter Content Controls for Teenagers

Facebook and Instagram have recently announced that they will be implementing stricter content controls for teenagers in order to enhance the protection of young users from harmful material on their platforms. These changes include hiding certain types of content from teenagers, such as posts discussing self-harm or suicide, even if they follow the user who has posted such content.

To enforce these measures, both Instagram and Facebook will place all users under the age of 18 into the most restrictive content control settings categories. Additionally, specific terms related to sensitive topics will be restricted in search results on Instagram. These settings are currently applicable to new users and will soon be expanded to encompass all teenagers on both platforms.

The aim of these changes is to make it more challenging for users to come across potentially harmful content or accounts, including in the Explore sections of the apps. Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has stated that while they allow individuals to share their personal struggles with issues like self-harm and suicide, their policy is not to recommend or prioritize this type of content. They are actively working on making it more difficult to find such content while offering support to those who share their experiences.

Furthermore, Meta has announced that they will be sending notifications to teens, reminding them to regularly review and update their privacy settings. This additional measure aims to empower teenagers to take control of their online presence and protect their personal information.

The new content controls and privacy reminders will be gradually rolled out on both platforms in the coming months. These changes demonstrate the commitment of Facebook and Instagram to prioritize the well-being and safety of their younger users on their platforms.