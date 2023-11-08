Meta Introduces New Policy to Disclose Altered Media in Political Ads

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, announced a new policy that will require political advertisers to disclose the use of altered or digitally created media in their ads, including deepfake videos of candidates. As the 2024 election approaches, the tech industry anticipates an influx of AI-generated content, such as manipulated images, videos, and audio. The policy, set to take effect worldwide early next year, aims to ensure transparency and prevent misinformation.

The disclosure requirement will be implemented during the ad-buying process, with advertisers obligated to disclose whenever their social issue, electoral, or political ad contains a photorealistic image or video, or realistic sounding audio that was digitally created or altered. Failure to comply may result in rejected ads and penalties for the advertiser. Additionally, Meta will label these ads, alerting users to their potentially manipulated content.

By implementing this policy, Meta acknowledges the presence of AI-generated media while striving to protect users from deception. While the company stops short of banning altered media entirely, it emphasizes the importance of disclosure to prevent misinformation and ensure that people are not misled.

This move Meta aligns with a similar policy introduced Google in September, which also requires advertisers to disclose “synthetic” media. Given that Meta and Google are the two largest internet ad companies, their decisions often become industry standards.

Meta has faced significant scrutiny over the years regarding altered videos. The company’s prior refusal to remove doctored videos of then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in 2019 sparked controversy and accusations of dishonesty. Subsequently, Meta revised its policies to ban or label posts containing manipulated media.

The rise of generative AI has made creating realistic fakes easier than ever before, posing challenges for online platforms, political candidates, and voters alike. Meta’s policy helps address this issue ensuring that users are aware when digital editing has been used to manipulate content within political ads.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Will Meta ban altered media entirely?

No, Meta’s new policy does not ban altered media but requires advertisers to disclose when they use digitally created or altered media in political ads.

2. What happens if an advertiser fails to disclose the use of altered media?

If an advertiser fails to disclose altered media as required, Meta may reject the ad, and repeated failure to disclose may result in penalties against the advertiser.

3. Does Google have a similar policy?

Yes, Google introduced a similar policy in September that also requires advertisers to disclose “synthetic” media.

4. Why is Meta implementing this policy?

Meta aims to promote transparency and combat misinformation ensuring that users are aware when media in political ads has been altered or digitally created.