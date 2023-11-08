Meta to Require Disclosure of AI-Generated Content in Political Ads

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has announced a new policy that will require advertisers to disclose when political, electoral, or social issue ads contain AI-generated or altered content. This move is aimed at combatting potentially misleading information and ensuring transparency in political advertising.

Under the new rule, ads on both Facebook and Instagram that feature “realistic” images, videos, or audio showing individuals engaging in actions they never did, or depicting events differently from reality, will need to be disclosed. Additionally, content depicting realistic-looking but fake people or events must also be disclosed. The policy is expected to be implemented in the coming year.

Nick Clegg, Meta’s President of Global Affairs, emphasized the importance of transparency in a Threads post on Wednesday. He stated that advertisers running social issue, election, and political ads will have to disclose if any part of the content has been digitally manipulated, including through the use of AI. This requirement aims to ensure that viewers can distinguish between real and altered content.

Meta plans to flag advertisements that contain digitally altered content and log this information in its ads database. However, inconsequential edits such as cropping or color correction do not need to be disclosed, according to the company’s blog post.

This decision Meta aligns with the growing concerns of lawmakers and regulators regarding the use of AI-generated content in political ads. In preparation for the 2024 presidential election, lawmakers like Rep. Yvette Clarke and Sen. Amy Klobuchar have introduced bills that call for mandatory disclosure of AI-generated content in campaign ads. The Federal Election Commission is also expected to weigh in on this matter, potentially implementing a new rule that requires disclosure.

By requiring disclosure of AI-generated content, Meta aims to ensure that political advertising remains transparent and accountable. This policy will help combat the spread of misinformation and promote informed decision-making during political campaigns.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is AI-generated content?

AI-generated content refers to media, including images, videos, or audio, that has been produced or altered using artificial intelligence techniques. This technology can create various forms of content, including realistic-looking individuals engaged in actions they never did or events depicted differently from reality.

2. Why is it important to disclose AI-generated content in political ads?

Disclosing AI-generated content in political ads is crucial for maintaining transparency and preventing the dissemination of potentially misleading information. By disclosing that certain parts of the content have been digitally manipulated, viewers can distinguish between genuine and altered content, making more informed decisions during political campaigns.

3. How will Meta enforce the disclosure of AI-generated content?

Meta plans to flag advertisements that contain digitally altered content and log this information in its ads database. By implementing this system, Meta aims to provide users with clear indications of AI-generated content when they encounter political ads on Facebook and Instagram.

4. Are all edits or alterations considered AI-generated content?

No, not all edits or alterations are considered AI-generated content. Meta has clarified that inconsequential edits, such as cropping or color correction, do not need to be disclosed. The focus is on disclosing changes that significantly impact the authenticity or message of the content in political ads.