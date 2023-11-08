Protecting Users: Meta Implements New Policy to Label Digitally Created Ads

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is taking a significant step towards transparency and user protection with its newly announced policy. Starting on January 1, the policy aims to label political or social-issue ads that have been digitally created or manipulated, including those made possible artificial intelligence (AI). By implementing this policy, Meta aims to help Facebook and Instagram users identify when an advertisement has been digitally created or altered.

In an official blog post, Facebook explains that the goal is to ensure users can understand if a social issue, election, or political ad on their platforms has been modified in any way. Advertisers will now be required to disclose to Meta if their ad contains a realistic image, video, or audio that has been digitally created or modified. Meta will then include a clear tag with these ads to ensure users are aware of the media’s origins.

The rise of generative AI, which has become more accessible this year, has made it easier for users to create convincing media that could potentially deceive others. With the use of AI, individuals can manipulate photos, videos, and audio to make it appear as if real people are saying or doing things they never actually did.

The need for this policy became evident when political campaigns started utilizing realistic, AI-generated images to shape their narratives. An example of this was seen earlier this year when the Republican National Committee released a video ad depicting a doomsday scenario if President Joe Biden were to serve another four years. The ad included AI-generated images showing the invasion of Taiwan, closed banks, swarming migrants, and armed guards in San Francisco. While the ad did include a disclaimer, the policy now ensures that users are informed about such manipulation upfront.

Meta has also stated that failure to disclose digitally created or altered content will result in the rejection of the ad. Repeated violations may lead to unspecified penalties against the advertiser. However, the policy does exempt minor alterations, such as image size adjustments, crops, or color corrections that do not impact the claims made in the ads.

Through this initiative, Meta demonstrates its commitment to user safety while highlighting the importance of transparent advertising in the digital age. By labeling digitally created or altered ads, Facebook and Instagram users will have a better understanding of the media they are engaging with, enabling them to make informed decisions.