The Importance of Transparency in Social Media Advertising

In a bid to combat the spread of digitally manipulated content, Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has recently announced a new policy that will require political or social-issue ads to be labeled if they have been digitally created or altered, particularly through the use of artificial intelligence (AI).

The primary objective of this policy, which will be implemented globally on January 1st, is to provide Facebook and Instagram users with greater transparency and the ability to differentiate between authentic and manipulated content in the context of social issues, elections, and political advertising.

Advertisers will now be obligated to notify Meta if their ads contain digitally created or modified realistic images, videos, or audio. Once this disclosure is made, Meta will include a tag with the ad, indicating that the content has been altered.

This decision comes as a response to the increasing accessibility of generative AI technology, which enables users to convincingly produce visual and auditory content of individuals engaging in activities they never actually participated in.

In an example illustrating the potential impact of altered content, the Republican National Committee released a video advertisement shortly after President Joe Biden announced his intent to seek reelection. This advertisement utilized realistic, AI-generated images, projecting a dystopian view of the United States should Biden serve another term. From scenes of China invading Taiwan to images of banks closing and armed officers guarding San Francisco due to escalating crime, the ad includes a voluntary disclaimer acknowledging the use of artificial intelligence.

Meta emphasizes that failure to disclose digitally manipulated content will result in rejection of the advertisement. Repeated violations advertisers may even lead to unspecified penalties.

It is worth noting that the policy does not require disclosure for insignificant alterations, such as image size adjustments, cropping, or color correction, as long as these changes do not undermine the accuracy or credibility of the claims made in the ads.

This new policy highlights the importance of transparency in social media advertising. By implementing stringent labeling requirements, Meta aims to provide users with a clearer understanding of the authenticity of the content they encounter on Facebook and Instagram, particularly within the realm of political discourse.

