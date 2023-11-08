New Policy Meta Aims to Label Digitally Created or Manipulated Ads

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, recently unveiled a new policy that will require political or social-issue ads to be labeled if they have been digitally created or manipulated, including through the use of artificial intelligence (AI). The purpose of this policy is to inform Facebook and Instagram users about the digital alterations made to ads related to social issues, elections, or politics.

Starting January 1st, 2023, advertisers will be obliged to disclose to Meta when an ad contains a realistic image, video or audio that has been digitally created or modified. In response, Meta will add a tag to these ads, signaling to users that the content has undergone digital manipulation.

The implementation of this policy comes as advancements in generative AI have made it easier for users to create realistic media that portrays individuals saying or doing things they have never done. This poses a challenge to the authenticity and accuracy of political and social-issue ads, as the use of AI-generated content may deceive viewers.

To illustrate the potential impact of digitally manipulated ads, let’s consider an example from earlier this year. When President Joe Biden announced his intention to seek reelection, the Republican National Committee released a video ad that employed AI-generated visuals to depict a dystopian future under another four years of Biden’s presidency. The ad included disclaimers that acknowledged the use of artificial intelligence.

To ensure compliance, Meta has stated that it will reject ads if an advertiser fails to disclose any digital alterations. Repeated violations may result in penalties for the advertiser. However, it is important to note that the policy does not require the disclosure of inconsequential alterations, such as image size adjustments or color correction, that do not impact the claims made in the ads.

In an age where misleading information can spread rapidly, Meta’s new policy provides users with greater transparency regarding digitally manipulated ads. By enabling individuals to discern between authentic and altered content, this initiative contributes to a more informed social media landscape.

