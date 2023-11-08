Meta Implements New Policy to Address Digital Manipulation in Ads

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has announced a new policy aimed at tackling the issue of digitally manipulated political or social-issue ads. Starting January 1st, the policy will require advertisers to disclose to Meta when an advertisement contains a realistic image, video, or audio that has been digitally created or modified. The goal of this policy is to provide Facebook and Instagram users with the necessary information to understand when an ad has been altered, including through the use of artificial intelligence (AI).

Digital manipulation has become increasingly accessible, with generative AI tools readily available online. These tools allow users to create convincing visual and auditory content that can depict individuals saying or doing things they never actually did. This raises concerns about the spread of misinformation and the potential impact it can have on public opinion.

To illustrate the significance of this issue, consider an example from earlier this year. Following President Joe Biden’s announcement of seeking reelection, the Republican National Committee released a video advertisement that utilized realistic AI-generated images to paint a doomsday scenario of a potential future under Biden’s leadership. The ad depicted China invading Taiwan, banks closing, and armed officers guarding San Francisco due to escalating crime. Although the ad contained a disclaimer acknowledging the use of AI-generated images, it still highlighted how easily manipulated content can be disseminated.

By implementing this policy, Meta aims to provide transparency regarding the creation and alteration of digital content in advertisements. The inclusion of a tag with ads containing digitally modified elements will help users distinguish between authentic and manipulated content.

It is important to note that the policy exempts minor alterations such as image size adjustments, crops, and color corrections. Advertisers are only required to disclose significant modifications that may impact the claims made in the advertisement.

