Facebook’s Meta Requires Advertisers to Disclose AI Manipulation in Political Ads

In a move aimed at increasing transparency, Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has announced that advertisers will be required to disclose the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to alter content in political ads. This new policy will apply to ads that use AI techniques to create deceptive content, such as making it appear as though a person is saying or doing something they did not say or do, generating realistic-looking individuals or events that do not exist, or altering footage of real events.

To ensure viewers are aware of the use of AI manipulation, Meta will add a notice to the ads indicating that they have been altered using technology. Advertisers who fail to disclose the use of AI as required will face penalties, including the rejection of their ads. The company will provide additional details about the process advertisers must follow during the ad creation process.

It’s important to note that Meta’s policy will not require disclosure when AI is used to address image and video quality issues, such as color correction or cropping. However, any ads created with AI manipulation will be archived in Meta’s Ad Library, a platform that allows users to search through ads circulating on the platform.

In addition to the new disclosure policy, Meta has announced restrictions on certain types of ads. Advertisers will no longer be allowed to run ads related to housing, employment, credit, social issues, elections, politics, health, or pharmaceutical matters. This decision aims to mitigate potential risks and establish appropriate safeguards in regulated industries.

As the use of generative AI in ads increases, Meta’s efforts to enforce transparency and accountability come at a crucial time. By requiring advertisers to disclose AI manipulation and restricting certain ad categories, Meta is taking steps to address concerns surrounding the impact of AI on political advertising.

FAQs

What is Meta? Meta is the parent company of Facebook and Instagram. Why is Meta requiring advertisers to disclose AI manipulation in political ads? Meta aims to increase transparency and accountability in political advertising ensuring viewers are aware when AI has been used to manipulate content. What happens if advertisers fail to disclose the use of AI? Advertisers who do not disclose their use of AI as required may face penalties, such as having their ads rejected.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)