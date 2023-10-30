New ad-free subscription option on Facebook and Instagram sparks privacy concerns

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, announced that it will be offering users in the European Union an ad-free subscription option starting next month. This move comes in response to the privacy litigation and court rulings that have limited Meta’s ability to track and profile users for targeted advertising without their explicit consent.

Under regional data protection laws, Meta can only continue its ad business obtaining freely given consent from users. However, the proposed subscription model, which gives users the choice between paying for an ad-free experience or allowing their data to be tracked, has sparked outrage among privacy advocates. Critics argue that this proposal essentially forces users to choose between their privacy and their money.

According to Meta’s blog post, the ad-free subscription will cost €9.99/month on the web and €12.99/month on iOS or Android for linked Facebook and Instagram accounts. Additional fees will apply for each extra account listed in a user’s Account Center after March 1, 2024.

These costs can quickly add up for users with multiple accounts, making it an expensive endeavor to protect their privacy from Meta’s tracking and profiling practices. Even for users with just one account, the expense of maintaining privacy would amount to nearly €120 per year on web and over €155 on mobile.

While Meta’s move is based on a ruling the CJEU (Court of Justice of the European Union) that allows for the possibility of charging an appropriate fee for an ad-free service, privacy rights group noyb has questioned the appropriateness of the proposed fees. They argue that the CJEU’s statement was a non-binding element and that €160 per year does not align with the CJEU’s intention.

It is worth noting that Meta’s consent-based model has not yet been approved data protection authorities. The Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC), as Meta’s lead regulator for GDPR compliance, is currently conducting an assessment of the proposed model. Other regulatory interventions may follow, as concerns continue to grow regarding the validity of user consent in Meta’s subscription plan.

In addition to GDPR requirements, Meta is also subject to the pan-EU Digital Services Act (DSA), which imposes conditions on larger platforms regarding tracking and profiling for advertising purposes. As a result, compliance with both GDPR and DSA guidelines will be essential for Meta moving forward.

