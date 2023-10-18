Facebook Takes Steps to Limit Unwanted Comments on Israel-Hamas Conflict Posts

Facebook-owner Meta Platforms announced temporary measures to restrict “potentially unwelcome or unwanted comments” on posts related to the conflict between Israel and Hamas. In an updated blog post, Meta stated that it will change the default setting for comments on new and public Facebook posts created users “in the region” to only allow comments from friends and followers. The company did not specify how it defines the region, but users have the option to opt-out and change the setting at any time.

Additionally, Meta revealed that it will disable the ability to view the first one or two comments on posts while scrolling through the Facebook feed. Meta emphasized that its policies aim to ensure user safety while providing a platform for free expression. The company asserted that it applies these policies equally worldwide and refuted claims of deliberate content suppression.

Earlier this week, some users who posted supporting Palestine or Gaza accused Meta of suppressing their content. Meta categorizes Hamas as a “dangerous organization” and prohibits content that praises the group. Mondoweiss, a news website focusing on Palestinian human rights, reported that the account of its video correspondent had been suspended twice on Instagram. Other Instagram users also claimed that their posts and stories about Palestine were not receiving views.

Meta stated that it resolved a bug on Instagram that affected the appearance of re-posted content in users’ stories, clarifying that the bug was unrelated to the subject matter and impacted accounts globally.

Overall, Meta’s recent measures aim to manage comments on posts regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict and ensure a safer and more controlled environment on its platforms.

Sources:

– Reuters