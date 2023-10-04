Meta Announces Layoffs in its Metaverse Custom Silicon Unit

Facebook-parent company Meta is reportedly laying off employees from its metaverse custom silicon unit, known as the Agile Silicon Team (FAST). The job cuts were announced at a Workplace forum and the impacted employees will be notified of their status Wednesday morning. Although the exact percentage or number of job cuts has not been specified, FAST currently employs nearly 600 Facebook employees.

FAST was established as a result of Meta’s commitment to designing chips for metaverse devices, aiming to differentiate its products in terms of form factor and reduce dependence on mass chipmakers like Qualcomm. The decision to lay off staffers from FAST is notable as Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been promoting the company’s metaverse play in recent years.

Metaverse is a virtual environment concept developed Facebook that offers immersive experiences for users based on real-life locations or activities. Headsets, such as the recently released Quest 3, play a crucial role in accessing these environments. By designing its own chips and software for headsets, Meta aims to achieve better integration and enhance user experience.

This is not the first time Meta has announced layoffs. In March, the company announced 10,000 job cuts and left 5,000 roles unfilled. Last year, Meta also announced thousands of job cuts, impacting 13% of its global workforce. The division responsible for developing the Metaverse, called Reality Labs, saw a significant revenue loss of $3.7 billion in the third quarter of the last financial year, with Meta anticipating further losses in 2023.

Sources:

– Reuters