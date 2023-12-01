Meta Set to Launch Threads in the EU, Expanding User Base Millions

In an exciting development for European social media users, Meta has announced plans to launch its app Threads in EU countries before the end of the year. This move comes after the platform faced boycotts from major advertisers such as Disney, Paramount, and Sony Pictures due to Elon Musk’s controversial endorsement of an antisemitic conspiracy theory. Despite the setback, Threads has steadily grown its user base through influencer partnerships, and the introduction of ads on the platform is expected to boost revenue significantly.

One of the main reasons for the delayed launch in the EU was the region’s strict privacy regulations. However, Meta has made modifications to the app, allowing users to explore the platform without creating a profile. Profiles will only be necessary for publishing posts, ensuring compliance with the EU’s privacy requirements.

Another recent update from Meta is the ability for Threads users to delete their profiles without deleting their associated Instagram accounts. This feature provides greater flexibility for users who want to manage their online presence across the two platforms.

Currently, Threads has nearly 200 million monthly active users worldwide, a figure that Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg believes could reach one billion in the coming years. By expanding into EU countries, Threads could potentially add up to 40 million extra monthly active users, according to independent tech analyst Aho Williamson.

For those seeking more information on how Threads works, a detailed FAQ guide is available to provide a deeper understanding of the platform’s features and functionality.

With Meta’s strategic expansion plans, Threads is poised to become a popular social media app in the EU, offering users a unique and engaging experience while opening up new opportunities for brands and influencers to connect with millions of potential customers.

