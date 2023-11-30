Meta’s Threads: Expanding to Europe and Tapping into a New Market

Meta’s Threads, once a major competitor to Twitter, faced a significant decline in users shortly after being acquired Elon Musk. The microblogging service lacked critical features, leading to the loss of over half of its initial user base within weeks of launch. While Threads made strides to improve its appeal, it struggled with missing essential features until recently.

One obstacle preventing Threads from launching in Europe was the stringent regulations imposed the European Union (EU). However, Meta is now exploring a potential compromise to bring Threads to European users. The company plans to offer an option for users to utilize the service without needing a profile, which may enable Meta to launch Threads in Europe as early as December, according to insiders familiar with the matter.

This move marks a significant expansion for Threads since its initial release earlier this year. Despite experiencing a decline in users since July, Threads still boasts a substantial user base. Mark Zuckerberg revealed that Threads had nearly 100 million monthly active users as of October 2023, an impressive figure in light of the user attrition.

The timing of Threads’ expansion aligns with a notable shift in the advertising industry. Twitter faced substantial backlash and lost several prominent advertisers, such as Apple, Disney, and IBM, following Elon Musk’s antisemitic posts. Meta aims to seize this opportunity redirecting advertising budgets to Threads, and what better way to accomplish that than tapping into the European market?

By expanding to Europe, Meta’s Threads can make a strategic move to acquire new users and potentially gain a competitive edge in the microblogging landscape. As the advertising industry undergoes transformation, Meta appears determined to position Threads as a viable alternative for advertisers, leveraging the company’s reputation and the allure of the European market.

