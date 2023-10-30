Social Media Giants Offer Ad-Free Subscriptions in Europe to Comply with Data Privacy Laws

Social media users in Europe will soon have the option to enjoy an ad-free experience on Facebook and Instagram subscribing to a monthly plan. Meta, the parent company of these platforms, announced that starting in November, users above 18 years old in Europe can opt for an ad-free version of Facebook and Instagram paying a monthly fee.

The European Union’s top court issued a ruling stating that companies must obtain user consent before displaying ads to them to comply with data privacy laws. To adhere to these regulations, Meta has introduced the ad-free subscription model. Subscribers will pay 9.99 euros per month on desktop and 12.99 euros per month on iOS or Android devices.

By choosing not to pay for the subscription, users are technically giving consent to view advertisements. This new model respects the evolving European regulations while still offering personalized products and services to users of all economic backgrounds. Meta acknowledges the importance of an ad-supported internet while also prioritizing compliance with data privacy laws.

During the initial months of its launch, users who purchase the ad-free subscription will enjoy the ad-free experience across all linked accounts in their Accounts Center. This means that switching profiles will not disrupt the ad-free feature. However, from February onwards, Meta will impose an additional fee of 6 euros per month on the web and 8 euros per month on mobile for each extra account.

Those who prefer not to subscribe can continue accessing Facebook and Instagram for free, but their personal information will be utilized for ad targeting. The introduction of ad-free subscriptions aims to strike a balance between European regulations, user choice, and Meta’s commitment to serving its audience in the European Union, European Economic Area, and Switzerland.

FAQ

1. Can I use Facebook and Instagram in Europe without seeing ads?

Yes, starting in November, users in Europe can subscribe to an ad-free version of Facebook and Instagram paying a monthly fee.

2. How much does the ad-free subscription cost?

The ad-free subscription costs 9.99 euros per month on desktop and 12.99 euros per month on iOS or Android devices.

3. Will I still see ads if I choose not to subscribe?

Yes, users who opt not to subscribe will continue to see advertisements on their Facebook and Instagram feeds.

4. Will the ad-free experience apply to multiple accounts?

During the initial months after its rollout, purchasing an ad-free subscription will extend to all accounts linked in the user’s Accounts Center. However, from February onwards, an additional fee will be imposed for each extra account.

5. Will my personal information be used for ads if I subscribe?

No, subscribing to the ad-free version ensures that your personal information will not be utilized for targeted advertising.