Facebook’s Meta Platforms Set to Introduce Gen AI Personas Chatbot

Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB) is set to debut a new chatbot called ‘Gen AI Personas’ at its Connect event. The chatbot will feature various personas based on historical and television figures, such as Abraham Lincoln and the Bender character from Futurama. The aim of this initiative is to attract younger users, specifically those from Generation Z, to Facebook.

Statistics from Statista reveal that the majority of Facebook users are over the age of 25, with only 3.4% of accounts belonging to individuals aged 13 to 17. In an effort to engage younger users, Facebook is introducing these AI-powered personas to make the platform more appealing to Gen Z.

This move comes after rival social media platform Snapchat introduced its own AI bot earlier this year. Snapchat’s AI bot allows users to chat with it within the app as if it were another user. However, Meta’s ‘Personas’ will be the first AI bot to be featured on one of the company’s social media sites.

The introduction of Gen AI Personas highlights the increasing importance of AI technology in social media platforms. By incorporating AI-powered chatbots, these platforms can provide users with personalized and interactive experiences. This strategy not only aims to attract younger users but also to keep them engaged and active on the platform.

Overall, the introduction of Gen AI Personas demonstrates Facebook’s commitment to adapting to the evolving needs and preferences of its user base. By leveraging AI technology and incorporating a diverse range of personas, Facebook hopes to create a more inclusive and engaging environment on its platform.

Sources:

– Wall Street Journal

– Statista