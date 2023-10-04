Meta Platforms to Lay off Workers from Reality Labs Division

Meta Platforms, formerly known as Facebook, is reportedly planning to lay off employees from its Reality Labs division, specifically the Facebook Agile Silicon Team (FAST), which is responsible for the company’s silicon designing capabilities. The layoffs were announced internally on Meta’s discussion forum, Workplace, and employees were notified of their status with the company. FAST currently employs 600 staff members who work on building customized semiconductors for Meta’s devices.

These layoffs could pose challenges for Mark Zuckerberg’s ambitions to develop innovative virtual, augmented, and mixed reality (VR/AR/MR) products. Although Meta recently unveiled its mixed reality Quest 3 headset and announced plans to enhance its AR smart glass capabilities, it still relies on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chipset to power its devices, as it has not yet rolled out its in-house semiconductors.

In addition to the FAST unit, Meta has been developing AI chipsets to support its AI computing goals. The company has also shifted its focus away from discussions on the Metaverse at the recent Connect 2023 event, prioritizing its Quest 3, Ray-Ban smart glasses, and AI solutions.

The decision to lay off workers comes after Meta already implemented significant job cuts in the past. In 2021 and early 2022, the company laid off around 21,000 employees, with the first round of layoffs reducing its workforce 13 percent. Meta faced financial challenges, including a $25.8 billion increase in capital expenses and a loss of revenue due to changes in Apple’s privacy and data tracking policy.

Mark Zuckerberg has previously stated that Meta aims to become a “stronger and more nimble organization” and that 2023 will be the “Year of Efficiency.” The company plans to complete most of the layoffs spring but acknowledged that it may take until the end of the year to finalize these changes.

Sources: Reuters