Meta Platforms Announces AI Features for Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp

Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of social media platforms such as Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp, has revealed that it will be introducing artificial intelligence (AI) features to enhance user experiences. These features include customized sticker creation, image editing, and the introduction of celebrity-faced chatbot characters, all powered generative AI.

During his keynote speech at the Connect 2023 event, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg highlighted the advances in AI technology that have made these new features possible. He emphasized how AI enables the creation of different personas to assist users in various tasks. The company stated that these AI experiences and features aim to enhance connections with others and provide users with tools for creativity, expression, and productivity.

One of the new features announced Meta is AI stickers, which allow users to generate personalized stickers for their chats and stories. By utilizing AI technology from Llama 2 and the Emu image generation model, users can transform text prompts into multiple unique and high-quality stickers within seconds. This feature will be gradually rolled out to select English-language users over the next month on platforms such as WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, and Facebook Stories. It provides users with a greater range of options to express their current emotions effectively.

In addition to AI stickers, Meta revealed that it is working on two new features for Instagram: Restyle and Backdrop. These features, utilizing technology from the Emu model, enable users to transform their images or co-create AI-generated images with their friends. Backdrop, with learnings from the Segment Anything Model, allows users to change the scene or background of an image according to their descriptions.

Meta AI, a conversational assistant designed to interact with users like a person, is also being introduced. Initially available on WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram, it will soon be compatible with Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses and Quest 3. Powered a custom model combining technology from Llama 2 and Meta’s latest large language model research, Meta AI provides real-time information through the company’s search partnership with Bing and offers image generation capabilities.

Furthermore, Meta has created a cast of 28 AI characters that users can interact with on WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram. These AIs have unique backstories and profiles on Instagram and Facebook, allowing users to explore their personalities. Meta has partnered with cultural icons and influencers to bring these AIs to life.

With the introduction of these AI features, Meta Platforms aims to provide innovative and personalized experiences for its users, enabling them to express themselves creatively and engage with others more meaningfully.

Sources:

– Meta Platforms Connect 2023 Event Announcement

– Bloomberg