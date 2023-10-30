Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB) Introduces Subscription-Based Ad-Free Plans in Europe to Comply with EU Regulations

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB) has unveiled its strategic approach to address the stringent regulations imposed the European Union (EU) introducing subscription-based ad-free plans for Facebook and Instagram users throughout Europe. By providing an alternative ad-free option, Meta aims to comply with EU regulations while still preserving its advertising business.

According to Reuters, users in the EU, European Economic Area (EEA), and Switzerland will now have the choice to enjoy Facebook and Instagram without advertisements subscribing to the newly introduced plans. The monthly subscription fees are set at 9.99 euros for web users and 12.99 euros for iOS and Android users.

EU regulations have been formulated to safeguard user privacy placing limitations on the personalization of advertisements without explicit user consent. This poses a significant challenge for Meta, as its primary revenue stream heavily relies on targeted advertising. By offering the ad-free subscription plans alongside the traditional ad-supported model, Meta seeks to strike a delicate balance that adheres to EU regulations without compromising its advertising business.

Meta has faced antitrust pressures and legal battles in its relationship with the EU. Recently, the company lost a legal dispute over a German data curb order and received a substantial 390 million euro fine from Ireland’s Data Privacy Commissioner. Additionally, Meta was directed to cease using the “contract” as a legal basis for delivering ads that relied on users’ online activities.

In response to the evolving regulatory landscape in Europe, Meta has committed to obtaining user consent within the EU before enabling businesses to target ads based on individual online activities. This move demonstrates Meta’s willingness to adapt and comply with the regulations and expectations set forth European authorities.

As of early Monday trading in New York, Meta’s shares experienced a 3.1% increase, indicating positive market sentiment towards the company’s strategy to address EU regulations.

FAQs

1. What are the subscription-based ad-free plans offered Meta in Europe?

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB) now provides Facebook and Instagram users in the European Union (EU), European Economic Area (EEA), and Switzerland with the option to subscribe to ad-free plans. The subscription fees are 9.99 euros per month for web users and 12.99 euros per month for iOS and Android users.

2. Why is Meta introducing these ad-free plans?

Meta is introducing the ad-free plans in response to EU regulations aimed at safeguarding user privacy. By offering an ad-free alternative, Meta aims to comply with these regulations while still maintaining its advertising business.

3. How does Meta plan to adapt to the evolving regulatory landscape in Europe?

Meta has stated that it will seek user consent within the EU before allowing businesses to target ads based on individuals’ online activity. This commitment reflects Meta’s efforts to adapt to and comply with the changing regulations in Europe.

4. How has Meta’s relationship with the EU been affected antitrust pressures?

Meta has faced antitrust pressures in its relationship with the EU. Recently, the company lost a legal battle against a German data curb order and received a 390 million euro fine from Ireland’s Data Privacy Commissioner. Meta was also directed to cease using the “contract” as a legal basis for delivering ads based on users’ online activity.