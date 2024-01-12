Meta Implements Stricter Content Controls for Teen Users in Effort to Enhance Safety and Privacy

Meta, the parent company of social media platforms Instagram and Facebook, has announced an update to its youth safety and privacy policies. The company will now restrict content related to suicide, self-harm, and eating disorders from teen users. This expansion follows Meta’s previous policy of prohibiting recommendations of such content in teen users’ feeds and explore pages. The updated policy ensures that content on these topics will be hidden from view for teens, even if it is shared an account they follow.

In addition to content restrictions, Meta will be placing all teen users in more restrictive content control settings on Instagram and Facebook. This setting, which was initially implemented for new teen users, will now be extended to all teens already on the platforms. Furthermore, Meta will introduce notifications with prompts to encourage teens to update their privacy settings. By selecting the option to “turn on recommended settings,” teen users can automatically adjust their privacy preferences to limit who can repost their content, tag or mention them, and hide offensive comments. They can also ensure that only their followers can message them.

These updates reflect Meta’s ongoing efforts to address concerns about the safety and mental health of young users. The company has faced increased scrutiny, along with other tech giants, regarding their impact on children. In response, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, along with CEOs from TikTok, Discord, Snap, and X, formerly known as Twitter, is set to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee later this month on the topic of children’s safety.

By implementing these stricter content controls and privacy settings, Meta aims to foster a safer and more secure environment for teen users on its platforms. By restricting access to harmful content and providing resources for help, Meta hopes to prioritize the well-being of young individuals engaging with their services.