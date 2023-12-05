Instagram to Discontinue Cross-Messaging with Facebook

Instagram users will no longer be able to directly message their Facebook friends starting mid-December. Meta, the parent company of both platforms, recently updated its support pages to inform users of this change. While existing cross-messaging chats will become read-only, new conversations between the two platforms will no longer be possible.

The decision to end the cross-messaging feature comes three years after it was initially launched in 2020. Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram at the time, believed that this move would make Meta more efficient allowing them to develop messaging features that could be used across all their products. As a result, Instagram DMs gained some Messenger-exclusive features such as vanishing messages and selfie stickers.

However, some critics were concerned that bringing Meta’s services closer together would make it more challenging to separate Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp in the future. Coincidentally, Meta’s decision to separate Instagram and Facebook messaging comes at a time when it is opposing the European Commission’s decision to regulate Messenger as a “core platform service” under the Digital Markets Act (DMA).

If Meta falls under the EU’s strict antitrust rules, it may be required to make Messenger compatible with other messaging services. Despite this, Meta argues that Messenger should be exempt from the regulation since it is part of Facebook and not a standalone platform.

Notably, Meta has not contested a similar designation for its WhatsApp messaging service and appears to be working towards ensuring WhatsApp’s interoperability as mandated the DMA.

In addition to facing regulatory challenges, Meta recently faced a record $1.3 billion privacy fine from the European Union. The company was also ordered to stop transferring user data across the Atlantic. This penalty marks the largest fine under the EU’s data privacy regime, surpassing previous fines imposed on companies like Amazon.

As Instagram and Facebook prepare to sever their cross-messaging capabilities, users will need to adapt to the separate messaging systems on each platform.