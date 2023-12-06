Meta Disconnects Cross-App Communication, Preparing for Digital Markets Act Compliance

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has recently announced its decision to discontinue cross-app communication chats between the two platforms. While the company has not provided a specific reason for this move, it is believed that it may be associated with Europe’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), which mandates big tech companies to ensure interoperability among messaging platforms.

Starting from mid-December 2023, Instagram users will no longer be able to engage in chats with Facebook accounts. This means that initiating new conversations or calls with Facebook accounts from Instagram will no longer be possible, as stated Meta in an update. Existing chats on Instagram involving Facebook accounts will become read-only, even if those accounts are removed from the chat.

Consequently, users with Instagram accounts will be unable to send new messages in these cross-platform chats, while Facebook accounts will not have access to the sender’s Activity Status or message read receipts. Additionally, any existing chats with Facebook accounts will not be transferred to the user’s inbox on Facebook or Messenger.

To continue conversations with Facebook accounts, Meta advises users to initiate new chats with them on Messenger or Facebook from their Facebook accounts. This move Meta to disconnect the cross-app chatting feature may signify its dedication to prepare for DMA-compliant interoperability within Messenger.

Overall, while the exact motive behind Meta’s decision remains unknown, it appears that the company is adjusting its messaging platforms to meet the requirements of the Digital Markets Act and ensure compliance with relevant regulations.