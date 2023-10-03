Meta Platforms Plans to Charge EU Users for Instagram Access

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is preparing to introduce a subscription fee for users in the European Union (EU) who wish to access Instagram on their phones. According to sources, EU users will be charged a monthly fee of $14 to access Instagram, unless they consent to Meta using their personal information for targeted advertising purposes. Additionally, Meta will charge $17 for a combined subscription to Facebook and Instagram for desktop usage.

This move comes as Meta seeks to address concerns raised EU regulators regarding the use of personal data tech companies. Regulators have been looking to restrict the ability of companies like Meta and Google to profit from user data without appropriate consent. The changes are expected to be implemented in the coming weeks, as Meta faces a November deadline to comply with a Luxembourg court ruling that found Facebook’s use of personal data for targeted ads to be unjustified without user consent. The court suggested exploring a subscription-based model as an alternative.

Meta is currently engaging with European regulators to ensure its approach aligns with regulatory requirements. Under the proposed plans, Meta would offer an ad-free version of Instagram and Facebook for users who are willing to pay the subscription fee, while a free version would be available to those who consent to targeted ads based on their personal information.

The EU has been implementing various rules to regulate the handling of data tech companies. The upcoming Digital Markets Act imposes obligations on companies to share data with competitors to promote fair competition. Additionally, the Data Governance Act encourages data sharing between companies and sectors, irrespective of their size.

In the second quarter of this year, Meta reported revenues of $32 billion, with $31.5 billion coming from advertising. Europe accounted for $7.2 billion of these revenues, making it the company’s second-largest market after the US and Canada.

Meta and other tech companies have faced significant restrictions on the use of user data. In May, Facebook (owned Meta) was fined a record €1.2 billion for violating privacy laws related to data transfers from the EU to the US. Similarly, TikTok was fined €345 million last month for mishandling personal data of children and teenagers on its platform.

Meta acknowledges the value of free services supported personalized ads but is exploring options to ensure compliance with evolving regulatory requirements.