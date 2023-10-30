Meta Introduces Subscription Option to Comply with European Regulations

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, will be rolling out a new subscription option starting in November. Aimed at users in the European Union, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland, this advertisement-free subscription will allow users to choose between a free version with ads or a subscription-based ad-free experience.

In an effort to comply with evolving European regulations, Meta’s subscription option will be available for 9.99 euros per month ($10.58) on the web and 12.99 euros per month ($13.75) on iOS and Android devices. This fee will cover both Facebook and Instagram accounts linked to the user’s profile.

While Meta has traditionally focused on offering free social networking services and generating revenue from advertising, the introduction of a paid tier demonstrates how the company is adapting its offerings to align with data privacy regulations and government policies, particularly within Europe.

In its statement, Meta emphasized its commitment to safeguarding users’ privacy and security. The company believes in supporting an “ad-supported internet” that delivers personalized products and services to users while enabling small businesses to reach potential customers.

This development signals a significant shift in Meta’s business approach, as it moves toward diversifying its revenue streams and relying less heavily on advertising. By providing a subscription-based model, Meta aims to offer users more choice and control over their online experience while addressing the demands of European regulations.

Overall, the introduction of the subscription option Meta illustrates its dedication to following evolving European regulations while simultaneously aiming to create a sustainable business model that caters to users’ needs and preferences.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. How much will the Meta subscription cost?

Starting in November, the subscription option will be available for 9.99 euros per month on the web and 12.99 euros per month on iOS and Android devices.

2. What does the Meta subscription offer?

The Meta subscription allows users to enjoy an advertisement-free experience on Facebook and Instagram.

3. Can users still use Facebook and Instagram for free?

Yes, users will have the choice to continue using Facebook and Instagram for free with ads or opt for the subscription-based ad-free experience.

4. Why is Meta introducing a paid tier?

Meta is introducing the subscription option to comply with evolving European regulations and create alternative revenue streams beyond advertising.

5. Will this subscription option be available outside of Europe?

At present, the subscription option is exclusive to users in the European Union, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland. There is no information regarding a global rollout at this time.