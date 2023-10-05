Meta Announces $14 Monthly Subscription for Ad-Free Facebook and Instagram in Europe

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is planning to introduce a subscription-based model in Europe that allows users to enjoy an ad-free experience for a monthly fee of $14. However, if users choose not to subscribe, they will need to give consent for their digital activity to be tracked the platforms for targeted advertising purposes, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The introduction of paid subscriptions could have a significant impact on the number of users seeing ads on Instagram and Facebook. This development may require advertisers to reconsider their strategies and explore alternative platforms to reach their target audience effectively.

This move Meta is a response to the upcoming Digital Services Act in the European Union, which will take effect on January 1, 2024. The Act will impose limitations on platforms’ ability to deliver personalized ads without obtaining prior consent. As a result, businesses like Meta that heavily rely on advertising revenue will face major challenges.

While Meta has not issued an official statement regarding the paid versions of Facebook and Instagram, CEO Mark Zuckerberg hinted at the possibility back in 2018 during his appearance before the US Senate. He stated that Facebook would always have a free version but implied that a paid ad-free subscription could be offered as an alternative.

Sheryl Sandberg, Meta’s COO, further clarified that while users have various opt-out options, there is no opt-out available at the highest level. This indicates that a paid subscription model could be introduced to cater to users who prefer an ad-free experience.

The introduction of ad-free subscriptions in Europe Meta is a proactive step to comply with the upcoming regulations. This development will provide users with a choice between paying for an ad-free experience or allowing targeted advertising based on their digital activity.

Sources: Wall Street Journal, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony before the US Senate in 2018