Meta to Launch Verification for Businesses on WhatsApp

Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, has announced that it will soon introduce a verification feature for businesses on the messaging platform. The news was disclosed during a media briefing Meta’s VP of business messaging, Nikila Srinivasan.

The verification feature will allow businesses to prove their authenticity to Meta and receive a verified badge, enhanced account support, and protection against impersonation. By becoming Meta verified, businesses can assure users that they are indeed interacting with the legitimate business.

In addition to verification, Meta also unveiled a new feature called Flows. This feature will enable businesses to offer a wide range of services to users without requiring them to leave the chat. With Flows, businesses can provide rich menus and customizable forms to meet different customer needs.

Meta stated that the Meta Verified feature will come with premium features such as the ability to create a custom WhatsApp page that is easily discoverable via a web search, and multi-device support for multiple employees to respond to customers. The company plans to test Meta Verified with small businesses using the WhatsApp Business app before expanding it to businesses on the WhatsApp Business Platform in the future.

Flows will be made available to businesses globally using the WhatsApp Business Platform in the coming weeks, allowing them to provide a seamless user experience within the chat interface.

The introduction of verification and Flows demonstrates Meta’s commitment to enhancing the business experience on WhatsApp and enabling businesses to effectively connect with their customers. These new features are expected to provide businesses with greater credibility and convenience, while also improving the overall user experience on the platform.

