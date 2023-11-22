New Rules Set to Hold Social Media Firms Accountable for User Safety

The eSafety commissioner has announced a groundbreaking initiative that will hold social media companies accountable for ensuring user safety. Under the new rules, the eSafety commissioner will have the authority to demand answers from these firms regarding their compliance with government regulations in the industry.

Earlier this year, the eSafety commissioner fined X, a prominent social media platform, over $600,000 for its failure to adequately address the issue of child abuse. Shockingly, it was revealed that the platform had scaled back its efforts to detect illegal content following its acquisition billionaire Elon Musk.

Julie Inman Grant, the eSafety commissioner, expressed her belief that these new rules would compel the tech sector to take immediate action in embedding user safety and eradicating hate speech, terrorist propaganda, and child sexual abuse materials from their platforms.

“The introduction of these proposals will allow us to shed light on the actions, or lack thereof, taken companies to maintain the safety of Australians on their platforms. This will ultimately result in raising safety standards, policies, and practices,” said Grant.

By enforcing stricter regulations and demanding transparency, the eSafety commissioner aims to bring about a significant improvement in the safety measures implemented social media companies, thus providing a safer online environment for users.

FAQ:

What is the role of the eSafety commissioner?

The eSafety commissioner is an independent regulatory body that focuses on promoting online safety and administering the regulatory framework for social media companies in Australia. Their responsibilities include monitoring compliance with safety standards, addressing online abuse and harassment, and implementing measures to protect children from harmful content.

What penalties can social media firms face for non-compliance?

Social media firms can face hefty fines, as demonstrated the recent $600,000 penalty imposed on X for failing to address child abuse concerns. The eSafety commissioner has the authority to impose such fines and demand accountability from these companies.

How will these new rules benefit users?

These new rules will improve user safety holding social media companies accountable for their actions and inactions. By shedding light on companies’ practices and raising awareness of safety standards, these measures aim to create a safer online space for Australians.