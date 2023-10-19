EU Asks TikTok and Meta to Combat Disinformation

The European Union (EU) has formally requested TikTok and Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, to provide details about their efforts in combating disinformation related to the Israel-Hamas war. The EU’s executive branch, the European Commission, sent the requests on Thursday, seeking information on the measures taken the social media platforms to prevent the spread of false information and illegal content associated with the conflict.

This request is in line with the newly implemented Digital Services Act (DSA), which requires “Very Large Online Platforms” to comply with the provisions introduced the legislation. TikTok and Meta are designated as such platforms and are expected to assess and mitigate risks related to the dissemination of illegal content, disinformation, gender-based violence, and potential negative effects on fundamental rights, child rights, public security, and mental well-being.

Failure to comply with the DSA can result in fines of up to 6% of a company’s annual global revenue. The EU wants to ensure that the companies are adhering to these regulations and taking necessary precautions to protect citizens from potential risks, such as live broadcasts of executions Hamas.

Thierry Breton, the European Commission’s digital enforcer, emphasized the need for platforms to be prepared for such possibilities and requested assurances from TikTok and Meta regarding their readiness. The companies have been given until October 25th to provide the requested information to the commission.

The EU’s actions reflect its commitment to combating disinformation and ensuring the responsible behavior of online platforms. By holding tech giants accountable, the EU aims to protect its citizens from the harmful effects of false information and illegal content.

Sources:

– [Source 1] (URL)

– [Source 2] (URL)