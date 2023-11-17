New European Tech Regulations: Meta and ByteDance Appeal “Gatekeeper” Status

Two major tech companies, Meta and ByteDance, have lodged appeals against the European Union’s classification of their services as “gatekeepers” under the Digital Markets Act (DMA). The DMA is a stringent antitrust law designed to prevent unfair practices gatekeeping platforms and to ensure the openness of crucial digital services.

In a bid to challenge their designated status, Meta appealed against the gatekeeper label for its Messenger and Marketplace services, asserting that while Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp could be considered gatekeepers, Messenger and Marketplace are merely functional extensions of Facebook. The company argued that its Marketplace enables direct consumer-to-consumer services, which it believes falls outside the scope of the DMA.

Following Meta’s appeal, ByteDance quickly followed suit, disputing TikTok’s classification as a gatekeeper. TikTok claimed that, as a relative newcomer, it lacks an entrenched market position and should not be deemed a gatekeeper. Moreover, TikTok expressed dissatisfaction that no market investigation was conducted regarding its designation, arguing that multiple studies demonstrate its role as a challenger, bringing new competition to the digital space.

While Microsoft and Apple await the outcome of ongoing market investigations into their own services, the Commission’s decision not to designate Google’s Gmail, Outlook.com, and Samsung Internet Browser as core platform services under the DMA has also drawn attention. TikTok raised concerns about its designation, citing that it does not meet the law’s threshold for revenues generated in the European Economic Area and asserting that the Commission’s decision was made based on inaccuracies and errors, without providing TikTok the opportunity to respond fully.

It remains to be seen how successful Meta and ByteDance will be in their appeals. The European Commission has emphasized that only under exceptional circumstances would a tech company meeting the necessary criteria be exempted from being designated as a gatekeeper.

FAQ:

Q: What is the Digital Markets Act (DMA)?

A: The Digital Markets Act is a strict antitrust law enacted the European Union to prevent gatekeepers from imposing unfair conditions on businesses and end users and to ensure the openness of important digital services.

Q: What are gatekeepers?

A: Gatekeepers are platforms that dominate the digital market and have significant control over access to important digital services. The DMA aims to regulate the behavior of gatekeepers to promote fair competition and protect users’ interests.

Q: Why are Meta and ByteDance appealing their gatekeeper status?

A: Meta and ByteDance are contesting the classification of their services as gatekeepers under the DMA. They argue that some designated services should not be considered gatekeepers and that their designations were based on misunderstandings and inaccuracies.

Q: What are the potential consequences for companies designated as gatekeepers under the DMA?

A: Companies designated as gatekeepers may be subject to certain obligations, such as allowing third-party apps and app stores on their platforms and ensuring ease of switching services for users. The DMA aims to prevent gatekeepers from favoring their own services over competitors’ and using third-party businesses’ data against them to stifle competition.

Q: How many services from various tech companies have been designated as gatekeepers under the DMA so far?

A: Twenty-two services managed six tech companies, including Alphabet (Google’s owner), Amazon, Apple, ByteDance, Meta, and Microsoft, have been designated as gatekeepers under the DMA.