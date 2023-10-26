Meta Platforms Puts Heavy Focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Meta Platforms, the parent company of social media giant Facebook, is set to prioritize artificial intelligence (AI) in the coming year. CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that AI will be the company’s top investment area in 2024, with a particular emphasis on engineering and computing resources. This shift in priorities will involve deprioritizing certain non-AI projects to make room for advancements in this emerging technology.

To further bolster their AI capabilities, Meta Platforms plans to hire for AI-related roles in the near future. CFO Susan Li mentioned during a Q&A session that the company has already begun testing AI applications in their advertising efforts. These AI-driven methods, such as generating multiple versions of ad text based on an advertiser’s original copy, are proving to be effective in highlighting the selling points of products and services.

Additionally, Meta Platforms highlighted the success of Reels, a feature that has contributed to a 40% increase in time spent on Instagram since its launch. Zuckerberg confirmed that Reels has transitioned from an early initiative to a core part of their apps.

The impact of AI extends beyond advertising. Zuckerberg shared that AI-driven feed recommendations have resulted in a 7% increase in time spent on Facebook and 6% on Instagram. Moreover, AI tools for advertisers, including Advantage+ shopping campaigns, have reached an impressive $10 billion run rate. This demonstrates the potential of AI to enhance commerce and messaging while reducing costs.

Apart from AI developments, Zuckerberg acknowledged the growing popularity of Threads, a messaging app with nearly 100 million monthly active users. The company is also testing Horizon, a project aimed at building the metaverse across various devices.

Overall, Meta Platforms continues to see positive growth in its user base and revenue. Daily active users have reached 2.1 billion, an increase of 5% compared to the previous year. The company’s total family of apps revenue stands at $33.9 billion, with ad revenue alone reaching $33.6 billion. The online commerce vertical has been particularly lucrative, followed consumer packaged goods (CPG) and gaming.

While the future looks promising for Meta Platforms, CFO Li cautioned investors about the potential volatility in the macro landscape, which may impact revenue trends.

