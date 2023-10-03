Meta and TikTok Exploring Ad-Free Versions to Address Privacy Concerns

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, is considering the introduction of an ad-free paid tier for its Facebook and Instagram platforms to comply with regional data privacy laws. The move comes as EU courts imposed restrictions on Meta’s practice of mixing user data across its social media and messaging platforms to serve personalized ads without explicit consent.

Ads are Meta’s primary source of revenue, allowing the company to provide its social media services for free worldwide. However, concerns have been raised about the methods Meta uses to track users and deliver relevant ads, particularly regarding privacy and behavioral profiling. This has led to the need for Meta to offer alternative options to users concerned about their privacy.

In response to Apple’s rule that allows users to opt out of app tracking, Meta strongly opposed the measure due to its reliance on personalized ads. Nevertheless, the company is now facing a November deadline to comply with a court ruling that prevents it from using personal data without explicit consent to target users with ads.

Meta’s decision to introduce an ad-free paid tier follows similar considerations other social media platforms. TikTok, which has faced significant scrutiny over its handling of personal data and alleged targeting of high-profile accounts, is also exploring the possibility of launching an ad-free version for the U.S. market. Code snippets discovered Android Authority support this speculation, and TikTok later confirmed that plans for an ad-free version are indeed underway.

These developments demonstrate the increasing importance of privacy and data protection for users. With both Meta and TikTok responding to consumer concerns exploring ad-free options, it seems likely that other social media platforms will also be prompted to reassess their approach to advertising and privacy.

Sources:

[Source 1]

[Source 2]