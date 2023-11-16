New AI-powered Editing Tools Coming to Facebook and Instagram

Facebook and Instagram users will soon have access to powerful AI-driven creative tools that will revolutionize the way they edit images and create videos. In an announcement made Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, two new capabilities built on the Emu AI model are set to be integrated into both social media platforms.

The first tool, called “Emu Edit,” allows users to precisely alter images based on text inputs. This feature resembles existing tools offered Adobe, Google, and Canva, but with the added advantage of automatically identifying and editing specific sections of an image based on a text prompt. For example, users can simply type “turn the dog into a panda,” and Emu Edit will recognize the dog within the image and apply the desired transformation. Moreover, the AI model ensures that only relevant changes are made based on the user’s requests, maintaining the integrity of the rest of the image.

The second tool, “Emu Video,” generates videos using text prompts, reference images, or a combination of both inputs. Although the results may not be hyper-realistic, they represent a significant improvement from Meta’s previous video generation system.

The introduction of these native AI-based editing features to Facebook and Instagram is a logical move for Meta. While similar third-party tools exist, such as Google Photos Magic Editor and Adobe’s generative fill for Photoshop, having these capabilities directly integrated into the social media platforms eliminates the need for users to switch to external applications.

Although no specific release date has been announced, these new editing tools are expected to be available in the near future. The inclusion of AI-powered creative tools aligns with Meta’s vision of providing innovative and convenient features for its users.

FAQ:

Q: How does Emu Edit work?

A: Emu Edit allows users to make precise image alterations based on text inputs. The AI model identifies the specific sections of an image to edit based on the text prompt, eliminating the need for manual selection.

Q: What is Emu Video?

A: Emu Video generates videos using text prompts, reference images, or a combination of both inputs, providing users with a new way to create dynamic content.

Q: Will these editing tools be available on Facebook and Instagram?

A: Yes, these tools will be integrated into both social media platforms, providing users with native AI-based editing capabilities.

Q: When can users expect these tools to be available?

A: No specific release date has been announced yet. However, Meta is actively working on bringing these editing capabilities to Facebook and Instagram in the near future.