New Encryption Battle Looms as UK Government Pressures Meta

The UK government is increasing its pressure on Meta, the parent company of Facebook Messenger and Instagram, not to implement end-to-end encryption (E2EE) without unspecified “safety measures.” Home Secretary Suella Braverman argued that E2EE without these measures would hinder law enforcement’s ability to detect child sexual abuse material (CSAM). Meta had previously announced its intention to implement strong encryption across all its apps 2023, but the UK government’s latest move has created friction.

Braverman stated in a BBC Radio 4 interview that a significant portion of online child sexual abuse activity detected UK law enforcement occurs on Facebook Messenger and Instagram. She expressed concerns about Meta’s proposal to expand E2EE without safety measures, claiming it would disable law enforcement agencies from accessing and preventing CSAM.

The UK government’s stance on encryption has been met with criticism from experts who warn that surveillance powers in legislation pose a risk to E2EE. Meta, along with other tech companies, has cautioned that it may withdraw services from the UK if user security is compromised.

Braverman emphasized that the government aims to work constructively with Meta to implement E2EE with safety measures. Failure to comply with the Online Safety Bill could result in fines of up to 10% of Meta’s global annual turnover imposed Ofcom, the UK communications regulator.

While Braverman did not specify the safety measures, the Home Office guidance suggests the government wants Meta to use hash matching technologies to detect CSAM, similar to the methods it currently employs. However, applying such technologies to strongly encrypted content poses challenges and heightens privacy and security concerns.

As the UK government continues to advocate for safety measures in E2EE, experts and privacy advocates worry that implementing client-side scanning technology, as mandated the Online Safety Bill, could undermine the security and privacy of millions of web users.

