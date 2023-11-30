New Meta Data Center in DeKalb Connects Billions Globally

The world just got a bit smaller with the launch of the new Meta Data Center in DeKalb, Illinois. Meta, the parent company of social media giants Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, has expanded its global infrastructure to connect billions of people around the world. The DeKalb Data Center, with over 2.3 million square feet across five buildings, is now serving internet traffic, marking a significant milestone for Meta.

The decision to establish the data center in DeKalb was influenced several key factors. The city boasts excellent infrastructure, access to renewable energy, a strong talent pool, and robust community partnerships. Meta’s Director of Data Center Community and Economic Development, Brad Davis, emphasized how the DeKalb location has been ideal for the company.

Once fully operational, the DeKalb Data Center is projected to bring more than $1 billion in investment to the city and employ over 200 individuals. Meta has chosen Illinois as a hub for data center expansion due to recent legislative action that offers tax incentives to companies in the industry. Governor JB Pritzker highlighted the state’s efforts to position itself as a business-friendly environment, attracting tech giants like Meta.

In addition to the economic impact, Meta has also announced a $290,000 funding commitment to Northern Illinois University (NIU). This funding will support initiatives aimed at increasing college and career readiness for DeKalb High School students interested in engineering, robotics, and other in-demand fields. NIU President Lisa Freeman expressed gratitude for Meta’s investment and collaboration with the university.

Meta is not only focused on expanding its data centers but also prioritizing sustainability. The company has set a goal to make the DeKalb Data Center water-positive 2030. Additionally, Meta is partnering with the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign to develop a more sustainable concrete mix using artificial intelligence. Like all of Meta’s data centers, the DeKalb facility is powered 100% renewable energy sources.

ComEd CEO Gil Quiniones applauded the efforts of the project leaders in getting the data center online and expressed excitement about the ongoing partnership. The launch of the DeKalb Data Center signifies the growing importance of data infrastructure in connecting people worldwide and driving economic growth.

