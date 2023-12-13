Small Business Owners Alarmed as Meta Suspends Accounts

Small business owners in Bristol are expressing their stress and frustration after having their Instagram accounts suspended Meta, Instagram’s parent company. These business owners claim that their accounts were deactivated without notice or explanation, leaving them without a valuable platform for promoting their products and connecting with customers.

One local artist, Jenny Urquhart, had her account suspended and was told it was because her posts allegedly showed “children in a sexual way.” However, after the BBC approached Meta, the company admitted that the account had been deactivated in error and reinstated it. Urquhart relies heavily on her social media presence for income, especially during the Christmas season when people order gifts and cards. The sudden suspension of her account has caused significant distress and anxiety for her.

Zofie Lloyd-Kucia, a mindset manifestation coach, also had her account suspended without clear explanation. She was informed that she had breached authenticity guidelines, but was not provided with specific details. While she eventually managed to reactivate her account, the entire experience was a blow to her business and her ability to connect with her followers.

Meta has apologized for any confusion and claimed responsibility for the errors. However, the incident highlights the power that tech giants like Meta have over small businesses who depend on social media platforms for their livelihoods. The sudden suspension of accounts without proper explanation or support can have devastating consequences for these businesses.

As the cost of living crisis continues to affect artists and entrepreneurs, the reliance on social media for income becomes even more crucial. Small business owners like Jenny Urquhart and Zofie Lloyd-Kucia need platforms like Instagram to showcase their work, promote their products, and connect with potential customers. The ability of big tech companies to arbitrarily suspend accounts underscores the need for greater transparency and support for small business owners in the digital world.