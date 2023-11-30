Meta Faces Legal Battle Over Children’s Data Profitability

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, finds itself embroiled in a legal battle with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) over its ability to profit from children’s data on its platform. The company recently filed a lawsuit against the FTC, contesting the agency’s authority to modify a 2020 privacy settlement. This settlement, which amounted to a $5 billion fine, was imposed on Meta for its alleged failure to protect user privacy.

In May of this year, the FTC accused Meta of violating the terms of the 2020 settlement and proposed prohibiting the company from monetizing the data of users under the age of 18. Meta challenged this proposition in court but failed to secure a favorable ruling, with the judge reiterating the terms of the original settlement agreement.

Undeterred, Meta has persistently argued that the FTC’s efforts to enforce new privacy protections are baseless. The company’s latest lawsuit questions the constitutionality of the FTC’s authority to take significant enforcement actions. Meta alleges that the agency exceeds its powers and infringes on Meta’s property rights outlined in the 2020 order. The company further criticizes the FTC for being shielded from presidential removal and suggests that Congress has granted the agency excessive authority beyond its initial mandate set in the Federal Trade Commission Act of 1914.

Meta is required to respond to the FTC’s demands December 11th. The FTC has accused Meta of repeatedly violating the terms of the settlement agreement, potentially resulting in further penalties. The agency could impose a ban on Meta’s use of facial recognition technology and prohibit the company from profiting from children’s data.

Meta maintains that it has cooperated with the FTC for over a decade and has invested billions of dollars in implementing the required privacy policy changes. The company asserts that the FTC’s actions are unjustified and characterized them as a “power grab.”

The FTC’s allegations arose in the context of Meta’s attempts to attract more children to its new Metaverse project, Horizon Worlds. Concerns have been raised some U.S. senators regarding Meta’s actions to engage younger users in its metaverse endeavors. As part of the proposed order, Meta would be obliged to seek approval from a third-party assessor before launching any new products, services, or features.

FAQ:

Q: What is Meta?

A: Meta is the new name for what was previously known as Facebook. It is a tech company that operates various social media platforms and is now expanding its focus to the development of virtual reality and augmented reality technologies.

Q: What is the Federal Trade Commission (FTC)?

A: The Federal Trade Commission is a U.S. government agency responsible for protecting consumers and promoting fair competition in the marketplace. Its mandate includes enforcing laws related to privacy, data security, and deceptive business practices.

Q: What was the 2020 privacy settlement between Meta and the FTC about?

A: The 2020 privacy settlement stemmed from allegations that Meta, then Facebook, had failed to adequately protect user privacy. As part of the settlement, Meta agreed to pay a $5 billion fine and implement certain privacy policy changes to address the FTC’s concerns.