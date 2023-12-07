New Mexico Attorney General Accuses Meta of Failing to Protect Underage Users

New Mexico’s Attorney General, Raul Torrez, has filed a lawsuit against Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, alleging that the social media platforms inadequately protect underage users from exposure to child sexual abuse material and enable adults to solicit pornographic imagery from minors. Torrez’s office conducted an undercover online investigation, which revealed that these platforms are not safe spaces for children but rather prime locations for predators to trade child pornography and solicit minors for sex.

The civil lawsuit, filed in state court, also names Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg as a defendant. In addition to the accusations of facilitating the distribution of child sexual abuse material, the lawsuit claims that Meta harms children and teenagers through the addictive design of its platforms, exacerbating mental health issues and compromising users’ safety. These claims align with a separate lawsuit filed the attorneys general of 33 states in late October, which accuses Meta of intentionally designing features to hook children and contributing to the youth mental health crisis.

New Mexico investigators created decoy accounts of children aged 14 and younger, and despite these accounts showing no interest in explicit content, they were still served sexually explicit images. Prosecutors argue that Meta allowed dozens of adults to interact with these decoy accounts and encouraged them to provide sexually explicit and pornographic images. The investigation also discovered that Meta’s platforms facilitated the sharing and sale of a significant volume of child pornography.

Attorney General Torrez blames Meta’s executives, including Zuckerberg, for failing to prioritize the safety of young users over engagement and ad revenue. Meta has not directly responded to the allegations in the New Mexico lawsuit but has stated that they work diligently to protect young users using sophisticated technology, collaborating with child safety experts, reporting content to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and working with law enforcement agencies.

Critics, including former employees, have long argued that Meta’s content moderation systems are inadequate in detecting and addressing abusive behavior on its platforms, which further perpetuates the exploitation of vulnerable individuals.