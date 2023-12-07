Facebook and Instagram Under Fire in Lawsuit Alleging Failure to Protect Minors

A recent lawsuit filed in New Mexico accuses Facebook and its subsidiary Instagram of inadequately protecting underage users from child sexual abuse material and enabling adults to solicit explicit imagery from them. Attorney General Raul Torrez stated that the investigation revealed that these social media platforms were not safe for children, but instead served as hotspots for predators to trade child pornography and exploit minors for sexual purposes.

In addition, the lawsuit contends that the addictive design of Meta’s platforms is harmful to the mental health, self-esteem, and physical safety of children and teenagers. This echoes similar claims made in a previous lawsuit filed attorneys general from 33 states, which assert that features intentionally engineered to engage children contribute to the rise of mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, and eating disorders.

During an undercover online investigation, New Mexico prosecutors created decoy accounts of children aged 14 and younger, who received sexually explicit images even when they expressed no interest. The suit alleges that Meta allowed dozens of adults to locate, contact, and encourage children to produce explicit and pornographic content. Moreover, the accounts were exposed to recommendations to join unmoderated Facebook groups dedicated to facilitating commercial sex. It is further claimed that Meta’s platforms permitted users to discover, share, and sell a vast volume of child pornography.

Attorney General Torrez accused Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other company executives of prioritizing engagement and ad revenue over the safety of vulnerable members of society, asserting their awareness of the serious harm caused their products. Despite this knowledge, the lawsuit claims that Meta has failed to implement necessary changes to prevent the sexual exploitation of children.

Meta, headquartered in Menlo Park, California, did not directly respond to the specific allegations in the New Mexico lawsuit. However, the company emphasized its commitment to protecting young users, citing the deployment of advanced technology, the employment of child safety experts, and collaboration with law enforcement agencies. The company also reported disabling over half a million accounts in one month alone for violating their child safety policies.

Critics, including former employees, have long criticized Meta for its reliance on largely automated content moderation systems that are deemed inadequate in identifying and eliminating abusive behavior on its platforms.