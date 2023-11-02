Attorneys General Sue Meta Over Addictive Social Media Features Targeting Youth

A bipartisan group of attorneys general is taking legal action against Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, alleging that these social media platforms have intentionally designed features that are addictive and specifically target children and teenagers. The group, consisting of 42 attorneys general, asserts that Meta’s algorithms, notifications, and infinite scrolling features are intended to keep young users engaged for extended periods.

In addition to the federal lawsuit filed 33 state attorneys general in the Northern District of California, nine individual lawsuits are being brought attorneys general from other states, including New York, California, Colorado, Louisiana, Nebraska, South Carolina, Washington, and Wisconsin. This level of unity across political lines demonstrates the significance of the legal challenge posed to Meta’s business practices.

The motivation behind these lawsuits is the commitment among state law enforcers to safeguard children and teenagers from potential harm in the online environment. The attorneys general argue that the design choices made Meta negatively impact young users’ mental health fostering social comparison and promoting body image issues through features like “likes” and photo filters. The plaintiffs also accuse Meta of violating the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) collecting personal data from users under the age of 13 without obtaining parental consent.

This legal action is not the first time state attorneys general have targeted Meta. In 2020, the company faced a separate antitrust lawsuit involving 48 states and territories, accompanied an additional complaint from the Federal Trade Commission.

The attorneys general are seeking an end to Meta’s harmful practices, as well as penalties and restitution. They contend that Meta was aware of the potential negative effects its design choices could have on young users and cite internal research that was leaked to the public. Former Facebook employee Frances Haugen played a significant role in raising awareness about the company’s internal research when she leaked confidential documents in 2021.

With the filing of these lawsuits, the attorneys general hope to address the broader issue of addictive features in social media platforms, triggering a potential industry-wide investigation. They believe that this legal action against Meta could serve as a catalyst for settlement talks across the industry or compel individual companies to adopt more responsible behavior.

