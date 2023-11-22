The Power of Social Media in Shaping Consumer Choices in India

A recent study on consumer behavior in India conducted GWI in collaboration with Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, has revealed the increasing reliance of Indian consumers on social media for making purchasing decisions. The study highlights the significant role that social media, particularly Meta platforms, plays in shaping consumer choices and preferences in the fashion and beauty industries.

One of the key findings of the study is the growing popularity of Indian influencers among viewers engaging with fashion and beauty content on Meta platforms. This indicates that consumers trust and actively follow influencers on social media when deciding on their purchases.

Megha Apparao, the Director of Ecommerce and Retail at Meta, remarks on the robust growth of the beauty and fashion verticals on Meta platforms. Advertisers in these sectors have recognized the potential of platforms like Instagram Reels for enhanced engagement and business expansion.

The study also sheds light on the changing consumer preferences in the beauty industry, particularly in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. It reveals that a significant number of consumers (68%) now prefer making beauty purchases online. Social media emerges as a key driver in this trend, with a large majority (92%) finding beauty brands on Meta platforms.

Similarly, in the fashion domain, social media plays a crucial role in brand discovery, with 76% of consumers discovering fashion brands through social media and a whopping 97% doing so on Meta platforms. Instagram Reels, in particular, has a strong influence on 52% of fashion brand discoveries.

An intriguing trend highlighted in the study is the increasing adoption of augmented reality (AR) in online shopping. Virtual product try-ons using AR have significantly impacted purchasing decisions for both beauty (75%) and fashion (78%) consumers.

Consumer feedback reveals the importance of reviews in shaping purchase decisions. A lack of reviews is seen as negative, while positive product reviews and authenticity are the top criteria influencing purchases.

As Indian consumers navigate the ever-changing landscape of online shopping, these insights provide valuable information about the evolving role of social media platforms, especially Meta, in influencing consumer choices and preferences.

FAQ:

Q: What is Meta?

A: Meta is the parent company of popular social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Q: What is augmented reality (AR)?

A: Augmented reality (AR) is a technology that overlays computer-generated elements onto the real world, enhancing the user’s perception of reality.

Q: How did the study collect data?

A: The study was conducted GWI in collaboration with Meta, and specific details about the data collection process are not provided in the source article.

Q: Are these findings specific to India?

A: Yes, the study focuses on consumer behavior in India and the impact of social media platforms, particularly Meta, on consumer choices and preferences in the country.