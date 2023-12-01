Temu’s Rapid Growth Challenges Amazon and Meta Stock

In just over a year, the discount shopping app Temu has made remarkable strides, gaining massive downloads and achieving impressive sales figures. As a result, experts are now considering Temu as a potential competitor to e-commerce giant Amazon. However, it’s not just Amazon that should be paying attention; Wall Street analysts are also closely monitoring the impact of Temu on another member of the Magnificent Seven: Meta Platforms.

Temu’s parent company, PDD Holdings, has invested heavily in advertising on Meta’s Instagram and Facebook platforms, similar to the tactics employed another Chinese e-commerce giant, Shein. These efforts Temu and Shein to challenge Amazon in the U.S. and other markets have had a positive effect on Meta stock. With Black Friday seeing higher-than-expected online sales, analysts predict that e-commerce platforms will continue to spend generously on advertisements to win over customers.

Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan highlights the potential benefits of this heightened competition, stating that digital advertising companies such as Meta and Google are likely to profit disproportionately. However, there are concerns about the sustainability of this spending spree.

Temu, headquartered in Boston, is owned PDD Holdings, which is also responsible for the China-focused e-commerce platform Pinduoduo. Although PDD does not provide separate sales or cost breakdowns for Temu, analysts estimate that Temu generates over $1 billion in monthly gross merchandise value. And with the projected growth of Temu in the latter half of 2023, these figures are expected to rise.

Temu stands out offering discounted goods directly from Chinese manufacturers to customers in more than 40 countries. Its rapid success can be attributed to its strategic use of advertising. As the most downloaded app in the U.S., France, the U.K., Germany, and Australia this year, Temu leverages social media platforms to promote coupons, discounts, sales, and promotions to reach potential customers.

Meta, on the other hand, has seen a resurgence in its digital advertising business and a subsequent surge in its stock value. Chief Financial Officer Susan Li attributes this success to strong spending Chinese advertisers targeting global markets. Analysts predict that Temu alone will spend approximately $1.2 billion on the Meta platform this year.

While the impact of this advertising strategy has undoubtedly boosted Meta, industry experts remain cautious. Analysts anticipate that the spending spree from Chinese e-commerce companies may eventually dwindle, causing a potential headwind for Meta. Nonetheless, Meta has mitigated this risk forging an advertising partnership with Amazon, allowing Facebook and Instagram users to directly purchase goods from the e-commerce giant through their social feeds.

In conclusion, Temu’s rapid growth as a challenger to Amazon has sparked debates among analysts regarding its impact on Meta stock. The company’s strategic advertising campaigns, coupled with Meta’s strong digital advertising business, have resulted in significant gains. However, the long-term sustainability of this spending and the potential risks associated with Chinese e-commerce companies remain subjects of careful consideration.

