Top Analysts Change Outlook for Major Stocks

Leading Wall Street analysts have recently revised their predictions for several prominent companies.

Barclays analyst Michael Leithead decreased their price target for Dow Inc. (DOW) from $56 to $52, while maintaining an Equal-Weight rating. Consequently, Dow shares experienced a slight decline of 0.1% in pre-market trading, reaching $47.50. Explore the varying perspectives of other analysts on this particular stock.

In contrast, Rosenblatt analyst Barton Crockett raised the price target for Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) from $372 to $411, affirming a Buy rating. Nevertheless, Meta shares faced a 3.7% drop, settling at $288.40 during pre-market trading. Consider the diverse viewpoints of other analysts regarding this stock.

HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Robert Burns raised the price target for ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ORIC) from $13 to $16 and maintained a Buy rating. ORIC Pharmaceuticals shares saw a 2% increase, reaching $6.12 in pre-market trading. Discover what other analysts have to say about this stock.

Needham analyst Quinn Bolton decreased the price target for MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL) from $34 to $28, while maintaining a Buy rating. As a consequence, MaxLinear shares plummeted 21.3% during pre-market trading and reached $14.48. Learn about the insights of other analysts regarding this stock.

Furthermore, Wells Fargo analyst Jared Shaw downgraded BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) from Overweight to Equal-Weight and reduced its price target from $90 to $70. Consequently, BOK Financial shares experienced a significant decline of 10.6%, closing at $63.93 on Wednesday. Explore the perspectives of other analysts on this stock.

Jefferies analyst Ashley Helgans downgraded Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI) from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $45 to $30. Consequently, Bath & Body Works shares demonstrated a decline of 1.9%, reaching $27.58 in pre-market trading. Discover the opinions of other analysts concerning this stock.

Keybanc analyst Bradley Thomas decreased the price target for PROG Holdings, Inc. (PRG) from $48 to $44, maintaining an Overweight rating. As a result, PROG Holdings shares experienced a 3.2% increase, closing at $29.39 on Wednesday. Gain insights into other analysts’ perspectives on this stock.

DA Davidson analyst Gil Luria upgraded Adobe Inc. (ADBE) from Neutral to Buy and increased the price target from $500 to $640. As a consequence, Adobe shares faced a decline of 3.4%, closing at $521.14 on Wednesday. Access the viewpoints of other analysts regarding this stock.

Raymond James analyst Ric Prentiss raised the price target for T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) from $173 to $180, maintaining a Strong Buy rating. T-Mobile US shares encountered a decline of 0.9% during pre-market trading, reaching $139.71. Discover what other analysts have to say about this particular stock.

Finally, Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman lowered the price target for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD) from $33 to $30 and maintained a Market Perform rating. As a result, Ethan Allen Interiors shares experienced a slight decline of 0.2%, closing at $28.13 on Wednesday. Explore the viewpoints of other analysts regarding this stock.

FAQ

What is an analyst rating?

An analyst rating is an evaluation of a company’s stock performed financial analysts. It represents the analyst’s opinion on the stock’s potential future performance.

What does it mean when a price target is decreased?

When a price target is decreased, it indicates that the analyst expects the stock’s price to decrease in the future compared to their previous estimate.

What is the significance of a rating upgrade or downgrade?

A rating upgrade suggests that the analyst believes the stock will perform better in the future, while a downgrade indicates a lower expectation for the stock’s performance.