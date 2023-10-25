New AR and VR Ventures Propel Meta’s Q3 Earnings

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, reported strong third-quarter earnings, surpassing expectations in both revenue and earnings per share. The company’s shares saw a 4% increase in after-hours trading, reflecting investors’ confidence in its continued rebound from a lackluster 2022.

Driving Meta’s success is its strategic focus on AI-powered advertising and its expansion into the virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) markets. Despite facing difficulties, Meta has managed to navigate these challenges, demonstrating its resilience and adaptability.

In the third quarter, Meta’s advertising revenue reached $33.64 billion, exceeding the expected $32.94 billion. The company also outperformed estimates in ad impressions, achieving a 31% year-over-year increase compared to the projected 29.6%.

Investors have taken notice of Meta’s accomplishments, with its shares surging over 140% year-to-date. This significant growth has far surpassed the performance of benchmark indices like the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Internet Index.

Analysts believe that Meta’s success could continue if it can sustain its growth and effectively translate it into earnings per share and free cash flow. The company’s outlook remains promising as it establishes itself as a leading player in the AI and digital advertising markets.

However, Meta could face significant legal challenges in the near future. It currently faces lawsuits from 42 attorneys general at both the federal and state levels, who allege that Facebook and Instagram’s features targeted at children promote addictive behavior. Meta has expressed its disappointment in the attorneys general, emphasizing its willingness to collaborate with industry partners to establish appropriate standards for applications used teenagers.

In terms of financial performance, Meta’s third-quarter results were strong across the board. The company reported revenue of $34.15 billion, a 23% year-over-year increase, and earnings per share of $4.39, a remarkable 168% year-over-year growth. Additionally, Meta’s user base exceeded expectations, with 2.09 billion daily active users on Facebook.

Meta’s success can be attributed to its “Year of Efficiency” initiatives, which have allowed the company to reduce its projected capital expenditures for 2023. The revised range now stands between $27 billion and $29 billion, providing Meta with greater financial stability and flexibility moving forward.

While Meta’s foray into the VR and AR market through its Reality Labs division has faced challenges, especially concerning financial losses, the company remains committed to this venture. Meta recently launched its highly anticipated Quest 3 headset, priced at $499.99, signaling its continued investment in this promising technology.

Meta’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, expressed his satisfaction with the company’s performance in the quarter, highlighting the advancements made in AI and mixed reality. With the successful launch of Quest 3, Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, and the establishment of an AI studio, Meta remains optimistic about its future prospects.

