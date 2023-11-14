Meta Stock Continues Winning Streak, Forms Partnership with Amazon

Meta stock had another successful day on the stock market, closing slightly higher at 329.19. This marks the seventh consecutive trading day of gains for Meta, making it the company’s longest winning streak since January 2021. However, the stock did reach a new 52-week high of 332.33 during intraday trading before experiencing a slight pullback.

In exciting news, Meta Platforms (META) has announced a new partnership with Amazon.com (AMZN). This partnership will introduce a new feature that allows Facebook and Instagram users to link their accounts with Amazon. Users will be able to make purchases directly through the platforms clicking on promotions in their feeds. The agreement has been confirmed both Meta and Amazon.

Analysts have responded positively to this partnership. According to Morgan Stanley analysts, the collaboration will lead to improved ad quality, better targeting, and a more seamless purchase experience. This, in turn, is expected to drive higher conversion rates for Amazon’s ads on Meta’s platforms and boost transaction growth for Amazon.

BofA Securities analyst Justin Post also highlighted the significance of the deal for Meta. He believes it will provide additional ad volumes as well as accelerate Meta’s on-platform shopping capabilities, tapping into a large social commerce market.

After a decline following Meta’s earnings report in late October, the stock has made a strong recovery, advancing approximately 15% since then. In fact, Meta stock has gained nearly 175% this year, making it the second-best performer in the S&P 500, just behind Nvidia (NVDA).

As Meta continues to make strides in the market, it remains an important player in the tech industry. The company is listed on the IBD Leaderboard, Big Cap 20, and Tech Leaders lists. With a highest-possible Relative Strength Rating of 99, Meta is demonstrating its strength and potential.

