Meta Platforms: Bullish Cup-With-Handle Base Formed, Connect Conference Upcoming

Meta Platforms (META) has formed a bullish cup-with-handle base, positioning it as the IBD Stock of the Day. The stock has seen a significant rise of nearly 150% this year. Currently, it is trading at 1.7% higher at $300.85. The stock’s cup-with-handle base has a buy point of $312.87, indicating potential for further gains.

Meta Platforms is set to host its annual Connect conference next week, where it is expected to unveil its metaverse and artificial intelligence efforts. During the conference, the company will reveal the third generation of its virtual-reality headset, with some analysts anticipating the launch of Meta’s first consumer-facing generative artificial intelligence (AI) solutions.

The Connect conference has historically been focused on virtual reality, and Meta’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, used the event in 2021 to announce the company’s name change from Facebook to Meta. This year’s conference could serve as a catalyst for the company, as it showcases its AI advancements and outlines its vision for the metaverse.

Analysts have set high price targets for Meta stock, with Loop Capital holding a $375 target for a potential 25% upside and Citi setting a $385 target. The financial community views Meta as a beneficiary of the AI boom, with the company developing its own large-language model and utilizing AI to create new advertising products. Additionally, Meta’s foray into augmented reality (AR) is closely watched, as it could serve as a bridge to metaverse participation through AR apps.

Despite challenges in the past, Meta’s financial results remain strong, providing support for its metaverse vision. Analysts expect the company to post a 40% increase in adjusted earnings and reach $132.49 billion in sales for the year.

Overall, Meta Platforms is positioned for potential growth with its bullish cup-with-handle base and upcoming Connect conference, which could showcase its advancements in the metaverse and AI. With strong financials and high price targets from analysts, Meta is likely to capture the attention of investors looking to tap into the growing AI and metaverse industries.

