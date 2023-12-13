Meta Begins Testing Threads Integration with Mastodon and Other ActivityPub Networks

Facebook’s parent company, Meta, has announced that it is testing a new feature for its messaging app, Threads. This feature aims to make Threads posts visible on Mastodon and other social networks that support the ActivityPub protocol.

“The interoperability of Threads will open up more options for users to engage with content and expand its reach,” stated Mark Zuckerberg, Meta’s CEO. While Zuckerberg expressed optimism about the move, he did not divulge specific details about how the integration would function at this time.

When Threads was initially launched in July, Adam Mosseri, the Head of Instagram, had implied that integration with federated social networks, such as Mastodon, would not be available right away. However, Mosseri emphasized Meta’s commitment to integrating its platforms with the decentralized web. He stated, “We are dedicated to incorporating support for ActivityPub, the protocol behind Mastodon, into this app. Although we encountered complications that come with a decentralized network, it will be implemented.”

In August, Threads introduced a verification feature that allows users to authenticate their profiles on Mastodon. This addition included the incorporation of “rel=me” links, which establish connections between accounts linking them to one another.

The integration of Threads with Mastodon and other ActivityPub-supported networks marks a significant step for Meta in becoming part of the wider federated social network. By allowing Threads posts to be visible beyond its own platform, Meta aims to create a more inclusive and diverse social media environment.

As of now, further details regarding the Threads integration remain undisclosed. However, Meta’s ongoing commitment to expanding its support for ActivityPub demonstrates its effort to connect with decentralized networks and offer users more choices in their online interactions.